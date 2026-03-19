Even as Maharashtra Board denies paper theft at Solapur was a ‘leak’, Nagpur probe shows how far a question paper can travel
Police are filing a chargesheet in a case where HSC question papers were circulated on WhatsApp before three separate exams. The Board's position: it wasn't a leak, because students were already in the hall.
"During the investigation, it was found that Saratkar threatened staff members and forced them to share the paper. He used Aade's phone to click picture of the question paper. The paper was then circulated on WhatsApp," Sadar police inspector Amol Deshmukh told The Indian Express.
While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education maintains that the theft of SSC Geography question papers in Solapur does not constitute a leak — because there is no evidence the papers reached students — a parallel investigation in Nagpur shows that even when papers provably did reach students, the Board’s position does not change. In Nagpur, police found that HSC question papers were shared on WhatsApp across groups with nearly 50 members, in one instance just 20 minutes before the exam began. The Board’s reasoning: since students were already inside the examination hall by then, they could not have misused it.
As police prepare to file a chargesheet in the case, investigators have named the alleged mastermind as Sandeep Baburao Saratkar, 46, Director and Chairman of Vidya Sadhana Convent High School and Junior College.
According to police, Saratkar allegedly pressured examination staff at a centre to share the question paper, threatening that they would lose their jobs if they did not cooperate. Under that pressure, peon Avinash Aade and centre head and teacher Kavita Amdare allegedly shared the paper. It was passed to Pradeep Bhaiyyalal Jangde, principal of Vishakha Junior College, and circulated through WhatsApp. Police say Saratkar used Aade’s mobile phone to photograph the question paper and forward it.
“During the investigation, it was found that Saratkar threatened staff members and forced them to share the paper. He used Aade’s phone to click picture of the question paper. The paper was then circulated on WhatsApp,” Sadar police inspector Amol Deshmukh told The Indian Express.
The paper had reached students through a chain of WhatsApp groups. The group in which an SFS College student was a member — comprising 20 members — was the last in that chain. It had received the Chemistry paper from a group called “Tech One”, which had five members, which had in turn received it from a group linked to Excellent Tuition Classes, which had 22 members. The Physics paper of February 16 had travelled the same route. On February 21, at 10.38 am — around 20 minutes before the Mathematics paper was officially scheduled to begin — it was dropped into the Excellent Tuition Classes WhatsApp group and later deleted.
Police said the Physics and Mathematics papers had travelled through the same network of WhatsApp groups.
The case first came to light on February 18, during the HSC Chemistry examination at St Ursula School in Sadar. A student from SFS College spent approximately 15 minutes in the washroom while the exam was underway. When concerned teachers questioned her, they found a smartphone in her possession. On it, inside a WhatsApp group, were the Chemistry paper and its answers.
Ten people had been earlier booked, including a juvenile. After investigation eight are now under arrest. A report on the investigation has been shared with MSBSHSE.
The Board has not treated the matter as a paper leak. Shivling Patwe, Divisional Board Chairman of the Nagpur Division, had earlier told The Indian Express that the Mathematics case was similar to the earlier Physics and Chemistry incidents. “In such copy cases, we conduct an inquiry and take action against students found guilty. The students had already reached the examination hall, and therefore it was not possible for them to misuse it. There is no possibility of a re-examination in this case,” he said. Staff at the concerned centre has since been changed and fresh instructions have been issued to plug procedural loopholes, he had added.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
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Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
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Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
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