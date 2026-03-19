Even as Maharashtra Board denies paper theft at Solapur was a ‘leak’, Nagpur probe shows how far a question paper can travel

While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education maintains that the theft of SSC Geography question papers in Solapur does not constitute a leak — because there is no evidence the papers reached students — a parallel investigation in Nagpur shows that even when papers provably did reach students, the Board’s position does not change. In Nagpur, police found that HSC question papers were shared on WhatsApp across groups with nearly 50 members, in one instance just 20 minutes before the exam began. The Board’s reasoning: since students were already inside the examination hall by then, they could not have misused it.

As police prepare to file a chargesheet in the case, investigators have named the alleged mastermind as Sandeep Baburao Saratkar, 46, Director and Chairman of Vidya Sadhana Convent High School and Junior College.

According to police, Saratkar allegedly pressured examination staff at a centre to share the question paper, threatening that they would lose their jobs if they did not cooperate. Under that pressure, peon Avinash Aade and centre head and teacher Kavita Amdare allegedly shared the paper. It was passed to Pradeep Bhaiyyalal Jangde, principal of Vishakha Junior College, and circulated through WhatsApp. Police say Saratkar used Aade’s mobile phone to photograph the question paper and forward it.

“During the investigation, it was found that Saratkar threatened staff members and forced them to share the paper. He used Aade’s phone to click picture of the question paper. The paper was then circulated on WhatsApp,” Sadar police inspector Amol Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

The paper had reached students through a chain of WhatsApp groups. The group in which an SFS College student was a member — comprising 20 members — was the last in that chain. It had received the Chemistry paper from a group called “Tech One”, which had five members, which had in turn received it from a group linked to Excellent Tuition Classes, which had 22 members. The Physics paper of February 16 had travelled the same route. On February 21, at 10.38 am — around 20 minutes before the Mathematics paper was officially scheduled to begin — it was dropped into the Excellent Tuition Classes WhatsApp group and later deleted.

Police said the Physics and Mathematics papers had travelled through the same network of WhatsApp groups.

The case first came to light on February 18, during the HSC Chemistry examination at St Ursula School in Sadar. A student from SFS College spent approximately 15 minutes in the washroom while the exam was underway. When concerned teachers questioned her, they found a smartphone in her possession. On it, inside a WhatsApp group, were the Chemistry paper and its answers.

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Ten people had been earlier booked, including a juvenile. After investigation eight are now under arrest. A report on the investigation has been shared with MSBSHSE.

The Board has not treated the matter as a paper leak. Shivling Patwe, Divisional Board Chairman of the Nagpur Division, had earlier told The Indian Express that the Mathematics case was similar to the earlier Physics and Chemistry incidents. “In such copy cases, we conduct an inquiry and take action against students found guilty. The students had already reached the examination hall, and therefore it was not possible for them to misuse it. There is no possibility of a re-examination in this case,” he said. Staff at the concerned centre has since been changed and fresh instructions have been issued to plug procedural loopholes, he had added.