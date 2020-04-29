CBSE exams: No change in decision; Class 10, 12 exams to held after lockdown

HRD says pending exams to be held on priority (Express Photo) HRD says pending exams to be held on priority (Express Photo)

CBSE has today reiterated that there will be no change in their decision to conduct class 10 and 12 exams. The board said it would give 10-days’ notice to students to prepare for the exams. As informed by the HRD Minister during a live interaction this week, the exams will be held as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Thus, if lockdown is lifted on May 3, exams can be expected to be held within 10 days.

At a meeting with the state education ministers on Tuesday, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister asked them to start the evaluation process. A suggestion from several states, including Delhi, was to promote students in class 10 and 12 without conducted pending exams, which has not been accepted yet.

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020

However, post this meeting, there has been confusion among students over the expected exam dates and results. The CBSE, in its recent circular, has clarified that the pending exams will be conducted and included in the final result.

As informed earlier, the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams for pending subjects will be conducted for only 29 major subjects (out of 41) which are necessary for admission to colleges. This was reiterated yesterday by the HRD Minister as well. For class 10 students in Delhi’s North-East regions where exams could not be conducted earlier, the cancelled exams will also be re-conducted.

As reported by The Indian Express, CBSE stopped the evaluation of answer scripts on March 18. It needs one-and-a-half months to evaluate more than 1 crore answer sheets.

