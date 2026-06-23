EU awards 75 Indian students Erasmus+ scholarships; launches student ambassadors network

The European Union has awarded 75 Indian students the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarship for the 2026–2028 academic cycle, reinforcing India’s position as the top recipient of this award since 2004 and placing it among the top three countries globally in this year’s intake. India currently has close to one lakh students pursuing higher education across Europe.

Alongside the scholarship announcement, the EU launched the EU-India Student Ambassadors’ Network, bringing together 40 student ambassadors from 20 universities across 14 states and union territories. The network aims to raise awareness of European academic and research opportunities while strengthening people-to-people ties between Indian and European youth.