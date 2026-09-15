Errors in student data causing delays, operational difficulties: CBSE asks schools to submit verified data

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to all the school principals and heads across the country, pointing out errors in the student data despite several reminders to them to submit correct information on personal data and subjects opted for by the students.
CBSE said that these challenges have affected the Board’s ability to “maintain timelines and ensure efficiency” in examination while also leading to “undue problems faced by candidates,” adding that several schools did not submit details of students due to which the board has to face “avoidable delays and operational difficulties.”
“The letter has been sent to all the schools affiliated with CBSE…the board has begun the pre-examination process under which list of candidates who will be appearing for examinations next year are collected from schools…but it has been noticed that several schools does not submit correct details which leads to problems for the board in the examinations process…,” said a senior official.
“In recent examinations, the Board has faced several avoidable delays and operational difficulties due to incorrect subject code/subject filled by schools for which correction is sought after submission of data and incorrect student’s/ parent’s details filled which also leads to correction requests from schools,” read the communication.
The board also flagged non-submission of LOC of students and details within the requisite timeline.
“Despite the fact that schools were reminded several times by CBSE to ensure correct submission of personal data and the subjects offered by the students, there were errors in the data submitted. All such challenges have affected the Board’s ability to maintain timelines and ensure efficiency in examination while also leading to undue problems faced by candidates,” CBSE said.
Thus, all schools are once again requested to ensure that they are prepared with all correct student details before the submission of LOC, CBSE said.
The board further sought coordinated effort and planning at every level within a short period for the board examinations from schools.
“The Board seeks continued support and cooperation of all affiliated schools to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of examinations 2027 and declaration of results thereafter on time,” the board said.
Officials said that the most important activities are the registration process in Classes 9 and 11 and LOC submission in Classes 10 and 12 will start shortly.
To ensure that the personal data of the students and subjects offered are correctly submitted in registration and in LOC, the schools have been asked to prepare themselves with correct and updated student details including full name, date of birth, gender, category, full Parent/guardian names (correct spellings), subject-wise registration as per the scheme of studies, photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format.
“It is important that all candidate details are thoroughly checked for accuracy before submission, as errors may lead to complications later in the examination process,” the CBSE said.