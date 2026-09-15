Errors in student data causing delays, operational difficulties: CBSE asks schools to submit verified data

The board also flagged that non submission of LOC of students and details within the requisite time line (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to all the school principals and heads across the country, pointing out errors in the student data despite several reminders to them to submit correct information on personal data and subjects opted for by the students.

CBSE said that these challenges have affected the Board’s ability to “maintain timelines and ensure efficiency” in examination while also leading to “undue problems faced by candidates,” adding that several schools did not submit details of students due to which the board has to face “avoidable delays and operational difficulties.”

“The letter has been sent to all the schools affiliated with CBSE…the board has begun the pre-examination process under which list of candidates who will be appearing for examinations next year are collected from schools…but it has been noticed that several schools does not submit correct details which leads to problems for the board in the examinations process…,” said a senior official.