Errors in NIMCET result 2019: Revised rank cards for NIT MCA admissions out

NIMCET result 2019: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surathkal has announced the revised result for the NIT MCA common entrance test commonly known as NIMCET. In an official statement, the organising institute said, “Due to some errors found in the NIMCET 2019 results announced on June 8, the results are revised. Only the rank cards dated June 9 are valid for admissions.”

The results are available at the official website — nimcet.in. For selected candidates, the counselling has begun and will conclude on June 15. The first round of allotment will begin from June 15 and the second is scheduled to be conducted from June 28. Candidates will have to visit reporting centres from June 21 to 22 failing which their seat will be forfeited. For the second round, candidates need to report from July 4 to 5 at respective centres. Students will have have to pay an initial fee of Rs 10,000.

The NIMCET score is used for admission to MCA programme in NITs as well other institutes. Candidates will have to pay Rs 2200 as counselling fee; for reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 1,100.

NIMCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nimcet.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

From this year onwards, NIMCET 2019 score will also be accepted for admission to MCA courses at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. There are about 900 seats for the MCA programme in GGS Indraprastha University for which the counselling will be conducted by the varsity and not the NITs.