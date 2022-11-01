Error in marksheets, MU recalls over 3K final-year law results

Several final-year law students of Mumbai University (MU) have been issued “erroneous” marksheets, with errors in their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) — a 16-digit unique number for each student.

The university has thus recalled all these marksheets to rectify the mistake, which has affected at least 3,000 students.

The issue came to light after several final-year MU students started facing verification issues while applying for admission to higher education courses. Candidates applying for admission at the MU have to fill an online form, and that information is being verified to confirm the eligibility of each student, following which, the 16-digit unique PRN is allotted to them. Each student then uses the unique PRN as a reference number throughout the course tenure, which is also printed on the marksheet.

“The error in PRN was noticed when I was applying for a masters course in another college,” said a student, requesting anonymity. The student, who has completed a degree course from the Nalanda Law College, seeks admission to LLM in other colleges, but will not be able to do so without a rectified marksheet.

“The time taken in rectifying the mistake will lead to a further delay,” said the principal of a Mumbai law college.

“The university should resolve the goof-up as soon as possible because many students have been waiting to get admission to PG courses,” said Sachin Pawar, President of Student Law Council — a students’ body.

The MU has accepted the error, mentioning that 3,064 marksheets of final year (semester VI) students were impacted. “There is an error in the last of the 16-digit PRN on these marksheets. The last digit got printed as zero…A rectified marksheet will be issued to these students soon,” said an MU official.