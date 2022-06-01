scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Equal weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Uday Samant

The minister said the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year.

By: PTI | Pune |
June 1, 2022 10:30:46 am
Students move Bombay HC seeking uniformity in exams, timely resultsSamant also said that like the JEE system, there will an option of a second CET for students to score better, if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first CET.. File.

The performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday in Pune, where he held meetings with officials of various educational institutes, the minister said the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year.

Currently, admissions to courses like engineering, law and others are based on the CET marks. Samant said under the new system, only CET marks will be not be considered for admissions to professional courses.

“Under the present system, students are focusing only on the CET. But, after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it has been decided that now equal weightage will be given to the CET marks and Class 12 marks. This will help students in building a good base with Class 12 studies,” Samant said.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Samant also said that like the JEE system, there will an option of a second CET for students to score better, if they are not satisfied with their performance in the first CET. “The exam (second test) may be held soon after the first CET’s results,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement