Entries open for James Dyson Award, national winner to get Rs 5 lakh

The Dyson’s charity is inviting applications for their annual engineering competition, James Dyson Award. The focus of this award is on inventions that are sustainable and environment-friendly. The candidates will have to fill an online application form via the James Dyson Award website— jamesdysonaward.org.

The candidates can register till midnight, PST of July 19. Entrants will have to explain their invention, how it works and their development process. The inventions should solve real-world problems.

The national award winners will get prize money of £5,000 (approximately RS 5 lakh) to support the development of their invention. Global winners receive a larger amount of £30,000 (approximately Rs 30 lakh). Each participating country and region will have one national winner and two national runner-ups. The winners are chosen by an external panel in collaboration with Dyson. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers then selects an international shortlist of 20 entries. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson who selects the international winners.

The entrants must be enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/design related course within the last four years. The course must be at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

In the case of team entries, all members must be enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate programme at a university or have been within the last four years. The university should be in a country or region chosen to participate in the competition. At least one team member must have studied an eligible subject in engineering or design.

Those participating in a degree level apprenticeship at Level 6 or Level 7, and those who have completed said apprenticeship in the past four years, are eligible to enter the award.