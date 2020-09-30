Entries invited for IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2020, here’s how to submit application

IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2020: Submit your entries through ignou.ac.in till October 20. File

IGNOU Student Innovation Award-2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the Student Innovation Award-2020. The candidates who want to submit their entries can do so through the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in, and can submit the form till October 20.

Started in 2018, the innovation awards are given every year to first three students across the country on the Foundation Day of the university. The interested students of IGNOU can submit the details of their innovations in the prescribed format to the Director, NCIDE, IGNOU, through e-mail at ncide@ignou.ac.in.

Oum Praksh Sharma, Director, National Centre for Innovations in Distance Education (NCIDE) said, “The innovation can be in any field from healthcare to robotics and drones including AI and ML, social and environmental issues, smart city and urban development.”

The regional centres and study centres of IGNOU can also identify such innovators and encourage them to send their application forms to the NCIDE for further screening and evaluation of the innovations. The selected best three entries will be awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

The prescribed format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from IGNOU website ignou.ac.in or can be collected from the concerned regional centre of IGNOU.

