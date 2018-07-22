Entrance exams to University of Kashmir delayed by 3 months

Kashmir University entrance exams delayed. (Representational Image) Kashmir University entrance exams delayed. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir state board of school education conducts its academic session from December to November, allowing for a long winter break. However, in 2014, the deluge in Srinagar and some parts of South Kashmir led to a delay in the school academic session.

Final examinations were held in March-April 2015, and subsequently, for this batch, results were declared in June 2015. “This batch of students entered undergraduate courses in July-August 2015, and have just completed their degrees. Therefore, the state government took a decision to delay the entrance examinations to accommodate this batch, or they would have had to waste a year and apply next year,” Vice-chancellor Professor Khurshid Andrabi told The Indian Express.

The university council debated the move, but with over 40,000 applicants for approximately 3,000 seats in master’s programmes, the backlog would also significantly increase the number of applicants next year.

With the 2015 batch graduating this month, the university is expected to conduct its entrance examinations in August.

After the floods, the batch admitted to the university in 2016 also suffered a delay in the session, due to protests triggered by the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

A professor at the university explained, “The situation is not in our control. Due to delays, the batches graduating their masters, get delayed by a few months. However, that does not affect the academic calendar, but the undergraduate batches, who seek admissions in master’s courses, they could lose a year.”

