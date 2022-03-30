Enthusiasm towards ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is phenomenal, says PM Modi

A few days before the big event is set to take place, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this year the enthusiasm towards ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is “phenomenal”. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to talk about his upcoming session. “The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed,” he tweeted. “Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”

The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April. https://t.co/nvXedTvh9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2022

Final date for this year’s PPC was announced a few days ago by the Ministry of Education. “The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Ministry of Education had read.

PM Modi will interact with students about staying calm and relaxed during the upcoming exam season, and share insights about how to ace the exams with a calm mind. While the interaction is usually limited to students, this year he will also interact with parents and teachers.

As per a government press release, around 15.7 lakh participants registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which took place from December 28, 2021 to February 3, 2022 through MyGov platform.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said “PPC is becoming a formal institution through which Prime Minister interacts directly with the students”.