Thursday, August 19, 2021
Ensure timely disposal of degree verification requests, UGC writes to varsities

The UGC has been receiving a large number of references requesting for verification or authentication of the genuineness of degrees and other certificates awarded by different universities, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

By: PTI | New Delhi
Updated: August 19, 2021 5:26:05 pm
The degrees are to be verified by universities and not UGC, said Rajnish Jain.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to ensure requests for certification of degrees and certificates are responded timely in the interest of students.

“The UGC has been receiving a large number of references requesting for verification or authentication of the genuineness of degrees and other certificates awarded by different universities,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to vice chancellors.

Read |UGC declared 24 universities fake, highest number from Uttar Pradesh: Education minister

Jain clarified that UGC has been, time and again, informing the students that it does not verify degrees and certificates. “The degrees and certificates are to be verified by the university concerned which has awarded them.

“It is, therefore, requested that the universities may please ensure that request or any other clarification regarding the verification of degrees, diplomas and certificates issued by them are responded timely in the interest of students,” he added.

