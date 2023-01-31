scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Enrolment of Muslim students for higher education dips to 4.6%: AISHE 2020-21

The Education Ministry data showed that the number of Muslim students decreased to 19.21 lakh in 2020-21 from 21 lakh in 2019-20.

AISHE 2020-21 report showed decrease in Muslim minority enrolmentsThe number of Muslim student enrolment, however, had witnessed an increase of almost 10 per cent in the past four academic years. (Representative image. Source: Pexels)

The number of Muslim students enrolling for higher education in India has dropped in the 2020-21 academic year compared to the previous year, according to a report by the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

The study showed that the number of students from the community decreased to 19.21 lakh (4.6 per cent) in 2020-21 from 21 lakh (5.5 per cent) in 2019-20.

As per the data released by the Education Ministry on Sunday, students from other minority communities such as Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain and Zoroastrians (Parsis) constituted 2 per cent (8.29 lakh enrolments), which was less than the previous year’s data of 2.3 per cent.

The number of Muslim student enrolment, however, had witnessed an increase of almost 10 per cent in the past four academic years. A total of 17.3 Muslim students were enrolled in 2016-17, which increased to 18.3 lakh in 2017-18, 19.5 lakh in the subsequent year of 2018-19, and topped at 21 lakh in 2019-20. The number, however, shrunk in 2020-21.

AISHE 2020-21 |After NEP 2020, student enrolments in MPhil decrease by 61% in 5 years

A notable feature in the report is that the Muslim minority and other minority communities have more female students than males. There were 9.6 lakh female Muslim students as against their 9.5 lakh male counterparts, and 4.48 lakh female students from other minority groups, in comparison to their 3.81 lakh male counterparts.

According to the survey, Uttar Pradesh (2.99 lakh) has the highest number of Muslim minority students while Tamil Nadu (1.62 lakh) tops in other minority students list. Apart from UP, the Muslim students are largely distributed in West Bengal (2.38 lakh), followed by Kerala (1.70 lakh), Bihar (1.53 lakh) and Maharashtra (1.50 lakh).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:28 IST
Punjab sees 26% rainfall deficit in January, 20% in Haryana: IMD data

