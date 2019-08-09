Enrolment in Delhi govt schools declining

Toggle Menu
Data shared by the Delhi government also showed that while the number of Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools decreased by 86 between 2011 and 2019, the number of private schools grew by 645 during the same period

According to a government official, 16.53 lakh students enrolled in Delhi government schools in 2011-12, which grew to 17.01 lakh in 2014-15 when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. Representational Image/ File

The enrolment of students in Delhi government schools has seen a decline, even though the number of schools has increased from 2011-12 to 2018-19, according to official data released on Thursday.

According to a government official, 16.53 lakh students enrolled in Delhi government schools in 2011-12, which grew to 17.01 lakh in 2014-15 when the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

In 2015-16, the enrolments dropped to 16.70 lakh and further fell to 16.48 lakh in 2018-19. The number of schools under the Delhi government, however, saw an increase from 1,160 in 2011-12 to 1,229 in 2018-19.

The number of private schools rose to 2,671 in 2018-19 from 2,026 in 2011-12 and the enrolment in these schools increased by 4.82 lakh during the period. The enrolment rose from 13.78 lakh in 2011-12 to 18.61 lakh in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the MCD schools saw a decline in enrolment as well as in their numbers. From 1,808 in 2011-12, the number of schools rose to 1,813 in 2014-15. It dropped to 1,783 in 2015-16 and further fell to 1,722 in 2018-19, the official said.

The enrolment in MCD schools has seen a steady decline from 2011-12 to 2018-19. A total of 9.96 lakh students enrolled in 2011-12. The enrolment fell to 8.97 lakh in 2014-15, 8.77 lakh in 2015-16 and 7.41 lakh in 2018-19, the official said.

