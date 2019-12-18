Enrolment fell by 33% since 2008 in BMC schools: Study

Very few students turned up on Saturday at BMC School in Govandi. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar. Very few students turned up on Saturday at BMC School in Govandi. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar.

In the last five years, the number of students in BMC-run schools had fallen by 24 per cent, a study on the state of municipal education in Mumbai has revealed.

Since 2008-09, while education budget for BMC schools has increased from 5.4 per cent to 9.5 per cent in 2019-20, the number of students in the civic body schools has fallen by 33 per cent, a report by Praja Foundation stated. Moreover, 10 per cent or 29,508 students who enrolled in 2018-19, had dropped out.

The retention rate of BMC school students (from class I to X) also shows a disturbing trend. If 100 students were enrolled in Class I in 2009-10, only 22 were retained up to Class X in 2018-19 — the highest retention gap being witnessed between classes VII and VIII. “These indicators testify that BMC is unable to retain students in its schools. Ironically, all this is happening when municipal budget has increased from Rs 50,586 per student in 2014-15 to Rs 60,878 per student in 2018-19.

Although the budget has increased, a household survey commissioned by Praja to Hansa Research revealed that 87 per cent of total respondents would want to shift their children to private schools,” said Praja Foundation Director Milind Mhaske.

“According to the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE – internal grading) sample data, many students of BMC schools had received A and B grades (99 per cent students in classes V and VIII received grades A and B),” Mhaske added.

The report stated that it is difficult to comprehend whether this is a positive trend or a result of fear of punitive actions, leading to dubious reporting.

“If we look at those who cleared Senior Secondary Certificate exams this year, due to changes in the examination pattern, the overall pass percentage had dropped drastically. However, BMC school students fared the worst — only 54.43 per cent of them passed,” Nitai Mehta, founder and trustee of Praja Foundation said.

Scholarship results for 2018-19 shows that only 2.4 per cent of BMC students who appeared for middle school scholarship (Class V) received the amount, while this figure was 11.9 per cent for private school candidates. For high school scholarship (Class VIII), 1.2 per cent candidates from BMC schools received the amount. The percentage for private schools candidates was 12.1.

