English just a medium of communication, not a benchmark of intellect: PM Modi

Three days after Union Minister launched Hindi textbooks for MBBS students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that earlier English was considered the benchmark of being intellectual despite being a medium of communication. While advocating the use of local languages, he said, “Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication.”

The prime minister was speaking after launching the Gujarat government’s Mission Schools of Excellence initiative at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar district. He asked to make sure those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.

He also said that the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country.

“The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level,” the prime minister said.