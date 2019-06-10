English (Hons) most sought after course in DU, over 90,000 applications so far

Continuing the trend of the last few years, English (Hons) is emerging as the most sought after undergraduate course in Delhi University (DU) so far. As of now, the university has received 92,346 applications for the course.

Registration for undergraduate courses began on the night of May 31, and will continue till June 14. The first cut-off list is likely to be out on June 20.

Besides English, other courses emerging as most sought after include Political Science, BA Programme, Economics and History. As per the usual pattern, science subjects are not on top of the charts.

Last year too, English had received the maximum number of applications — 1,26,327, thereby making it a highly contended seat, with 55 students competing for each seat. Of DU’s 63 colleges, 48 offer the subject.

As per figures released by DU Sunday, Political Science has received 83,504 applications, BA Programme has received 80,967 applications, Economics has received 80,277 applications and History has received 76,635 applications so far.

Admission in-charge Rajeev Gupta said the applications were as per earlier trends and dismissed the possibility of Economics being third on the list, having to do with Maths being compulsorily added to the best of four subjects: “If we compare this data with last year’s data, it is the same trend.”