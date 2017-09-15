Engineer’s Day celebrated to mark Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary; his contributions

In 1915, King George V knighted Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as a commander of the British Indian Empire. In 1915, King George V knighted Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as a commander of the British Indian Empire.

Every year on September 15, India comes together to celebrate and remember the contributions made by eminent engineers to society. Here are five things you need to know about the Engineer’s Day:

2. Who is Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya?

M Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861 in a village called Muddenahalli in the state of Karnataka. He completed his bachelor of arts (BA) from the University of Madras and pursued civil engineering at College of Science in Pune. He later went on to become the Diwan of the state of Mysuru (now Karnataka) and dedicated his life to the betterment of society before he passed away in 1962. Read | Engineer’s Day: Five eminent Indian engineers who have made their mark in history, click here

3. What were Visvesvaraya’s contributions?

Visvesvaraya is known for the floodgates which were installed at various dams across India including the Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune, Gwalior’s Tigra dam and Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam. KRS created one of the largest reservoirs in Asia at the time when the floodgates were installed. The engineer is also known for his discourses and writing on engineering and economics. The “Planned Economy for India and Reconstructing India” is the first of its kind to describe India’s efforts in economic planning.

