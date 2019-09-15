Engineers’ Day 2019: Human progress incomplete without their innovative zeal, says PM Modi

Engineers’ Day 2019: September 15 is celebrated in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania as the National Engineers’ Day in memory of the engineering pioneer of India Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to pay his respect to the “exemplary engineer” of India, Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary, saying, “Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers.”

Born on September 15, 1861 in the Muddenahalli village, Karnataka, M Visvesvaraya completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and pursued civil engineering at College of Science in Pune. While serving as the Diwan of Mysore, he was awarded the title of ‘Knight’ in 1915 as commander of the British Indian Empire by King George V. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and became a member of the London Institution of Civil Engineers.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered M. Visvesvaraya, saying “his contribution is a great source of inspiration for all.”

“Tributes to one of India’s foremost engineers Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all. Also, greetings to all the hardworking engineers on Engineers Day. Your role in nation-building is indispensable,” tweeted Piyush Goyal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid her respects to M Visvesvaraya. “Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay. My best wishes to all engineers on this day,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Business tycoon and chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared a small video on Twitter. “Interesting that Engineer’s Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays!

“At Mahindra, we celebrate all our past and present engineers, and as this film shows, we are cheering on all our future engineers as well!”

The eminent engineer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, breathed his last in 1962. His memorial stands at Muddenahalli, which is managed by the Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust. His name lives on through various universities including Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.