Engineers Day 2018: 5 innovations by IIT students that are eco-friendly

From the invention of the steam engine to modern day drones, the engineers have helped to build a modern society. Taking the cognizance of the importance of the contribution of engineers for the growth of nations, countries around the world celebrate the Engineer’s Day.

Russia celebrates engineers day on December 22, Argentina on June 16, Bangladesh on May 7, Brazil on December 11, Columbia on August 17, Chile on May 14, Mexico on July 1 and Italy on June 15.

Engineers Day 2018: Here are some brilliant engineering innovations by Indian students

Passive Solar Water Wall

This engineering genius can easily replace the air conditioners in the near future. While ACs produce 1.5 tonnes of carbon every year, this eco-friendly device generates no CFC and carbon and has a minimal electricity usage.

Made by IIT Kharagpur students, Sahashranshu Maurya and Somrup Chakraborty, the machine has a rectangular tank which is fitted into the wall and consists of a high surface area which allows maximum interaction between the air and tank walls which helps it to cool rapidly.

Water-for-plastic machine

Swachh Bharat Recycling machine. (Image source: The Hindu) Swachh Bharat Recycling machine. (Image source: The Hindu)

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachch Bharat Programme’, two former students of IIT Bombay, Anurag Meena and Satyendra Meena with a collaboration with a Chandigarh-based start-up has built ‘Swachch Machine’, where one can get a glass of water for every recyclable waste item put inside the machine.

The machine will provide a digital token called ‘trest’ for every recyclable waste that can exchange for 300 ml of clean drinking water. The machine will send an alert to the administrator through SMS, once it reaches the capacity of 80 per cent.

Ecofrost

A solar-powered cold storage unit becomes a handy solution for lots of poor farmers who lost around 30 to 50 per cent of their harvest products every year due to lack of storage facilities. Developed by Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey — alumni of IIT Kharagpur — the farmers can control the temperature through a mobile app.

The Team Ecozen (Image source: ecozensolutions.com) The Team Ecozen (Image source: ecozensolutions.com)

During days in monsoon and winter season, when there is less availability of light, the machine run with chemical batteries that maintain temperatures up to 30 hours.

TB medical kit

TB Medical kit (Image source: TB Medical kit (Image source: facebook .com/iitgwt)

Himanshu Seth, a former IIT Guwahati student has made this low-cost medical kit to heal the TB patient. Called Parichaya, the disc-shaped device has a touch-responsive audio and visual interface. The device produces 14 to 15 significant tips on the process of curing TBs and five to six minutes special audio clippings for the patients.

Biodiesel converter

Biodiesel converter (Image source: HT) Biodiesel converter (Image source: HT)

After cooking, a huge amount of oil went to waste. But this device made by three students from IIT Delhi, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Agarwal and Mohit Soni is able to convert cooking oil into biodiesel. An eco-friendly device can also produce biodiesel from algae oil, jatropha oil, thus can reduce the energy deficiency of India.

