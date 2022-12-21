Engineers continue to dominate CAT 2022 result

Engineers continue to dominate the Common Admission Test (CAT) toppers list, shows the result of the 2022 edition of the entrance, which is the pathway to the Indian Institutes of Management. The result was declared on Wednesday.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, held on November 27. Out of the total, 35 per cent were female and 65 per cent male.

In the list of 55 toppers, who scored between 100 to 99.98 percentiles, there are four females. Last year, there was one female in this category. Also, 74.5 per cent of the toppers are engineers.

Among the candidates with 100 percentile, who are all men, two each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana, and one each from Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Only one candidate comes from a non-engineering background.

Three candidates each from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal scored 99.99 percentile each. Two candidates each from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and one each from Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are also in this category.

In the 2021 edition of the exam, 80.8 per cent of the declared toppers were engineers. The CAT scores will also be used by 90 non-IIM institutions.

“CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India in three shifts…IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores,” the CAT committee said in a statement.