Engineering entrance exams 2019: Know the exam dates

Engineering entrance exams 2019: Every year, lakhs of students appeared for the Engineering entrance exams either national or state, private to secure a seat in courses of their choice at reputed institutions across the country. JEE (Main) is considered as the most coveted engineering entrance exams which opens the door of the most prestigious engineering institutes of the country, Indian Institute of Technlogy (IIT). Apart from it, there are lots of private engineering exams and state wise exams conducted where lots of students appeared to get admission into state wise and private engineering colleges.

Engineering entrance exams 2019: Important dates

The final schedule for the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination has been released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry today. The first examination will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20, 2019. A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sitings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

Tentative dates

WBJEE 2019

West Bengal Joint Engineering Entrance Exams (WBJEE) is a state engineering entrance exams conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state. This year, around 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, the result of which was released on May 23. Abhinandan Bose of Kolkata’s South Point High School topped the exam while Dedeepyo Ray of Hariyana Vidya Mandir in Salt Lake stood second and Archisman Saha of DPS Ruby Park secured the third rank. 1,05,081 (99 per cent) of the students cleared the examination successfully.

Commencement of online application: Third week of December

Last date to fill application form: Third week of June

Download of admit card: Second week of April

Examination dates: Fourth week of April

Result date: First week of June.

GUJCET 2019

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which the candidates can appear after clearing Class XII for admission to engineering and degree, diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat. This year, over 1.36 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, the result of which was declared on May 10 at the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Commencement of online application: Last week of March

Last date to apply: Second week of April

Admit card: First week of May

Exam date: Second week of May

BITSAT 2019

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science conducted the BITS examination for admission to various engineering, B.Pharm courses at various institutes of BITS across the country. Over a lakh of candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2018.

The entrance examination is of three-hour and will consists of four parts: Part I : Physics – 40 marks Part II : Chemistry – 40 marks Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning – 25 marks Part IV: Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates) – 45 marks

Commencement of online application: December third week

Last date to submit online application: March second week

Exam date: May end.

SRMJEEE

SRM University has conducted the Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) every year for admission to various Engineering courses in the University. Those who get through the entrance test will be eligible for admission into SRM University Haryana, SRM University AP and the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) for the academic year 2019.

SRM also offers direct admission and scholarship in order to encourage students of exemplary talent. They are offered to first rank students and all the central and state Boards in India, top 1000 rankers in each district of Tamil Nadu and exemplary sportspersons at national and international level.

Commencement of online application: First or second week of November 2018

Last date to fill online application: Second week of April, 2019

Exam date: Third week of April, 2019

Result date: First or Second week of May, 2019.

AEEE 2019

Amrita University, Kerala has conducted the entrance examination for admission into BTech programmes. The papers contained Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)— 35 questions for Physics, 35 for Chemistry and 50 for maths. Candidates had 3 hours to answer all questions. While each question had a weightage of 3 marks, there was also a negative making of one mark for every wrong answer.

Commencement of online application: December first week

Last date to apply online: March third or last week of 2019

Download of admit card: First otr second week of April

Exam date: Third or fourth week of April

Amity JEE 2019

Conducted by the Amity University, the students who cracked the examination got chance into various engineering courses offered by the institute.

Commencement of online application: First or second week of October 2018

Exam dates: Last week of May 2019

AP EAMCET 2019

The state government conducted the entrance examination for admission into engineering, agriculture and medical courses in various colleges in the state.

Examination pattern

The exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

Commencement of online application: February second week 2019

Last date to apply online: Third week of March

Download of admit card: First or second week of March

Exam date: Fourth week of April

Assam CEE 2019

The state government has conducted the entrance examination for admission to various engineering colleges in the state. This year, the examination is expected to be conducted on the first week of June, last year it was conducted on April 28.

Commencement of online application: Third week of April

Last date to apply: First week of May

Exam date: June first week

Result declaration: June second week

COMEDK UGET 2019

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure nsure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

Examinations pattern

Total: 180 questions

Physics: 60 MCQ

Chemistry: 60 MCQ

Mathematics: 60 MCQ

Commencement of online application: Third week of January 2019

Last date to apply: Third week of April

Exam date: Second week of May

Result: First or second week of June

CUSAT 2019

The university conducts CAT for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses. The score will be calculated as per the formula, S = 3R – 1W, where S is the CAT score, R is the number of right answers and W is the number of wrong answers. 3 marks will be provided for every right answer and for each wrong answer one mark will be deducted.

Commencement of online application: Second week of February

Last date to submit online application: Last week of February

Exam date: Last week of April

Result date: Third or last week of May

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2019)

The examination was conducted for admissions to degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied health courses. In Goa, there are nearly 1,230 engineering programme seats available across five colleges. In pharmacy there are 120 seats at two institutes while 100 seats are available in nursing.

Commencement of online application: First week of April

Last date to submit online application: Last week of April

Exam date: May second week

Result date: June first week

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) 2019

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the entrance examination for admission to various engineering courses in 215 colleges in the state.

Fee structure

Engineering/ Architecture

Govt/Aided: GM and OBC (19,090), SC/ST (500)

Deemed/Private universities: GM and OBC (50,500), SC/ST (500)

Engineering (SNQ seats)

All college: GM and OBC (4090), SC/ST (500)

Commencement of online application: First week of January 2019

Last date to submit online application: First week of March 2019

Exam date: April third week

Result date: First week of June

KEAM 2019

The exam is held for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. The examination will be held offline in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each), in MCQ format. There will be 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking. Like last year, this yearexams will be held across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Commencement of online application: First week of February 2019

Last date to submit online application: Last week of February 2019

Exam date: Fourth week of April 2019

Result date: May third week

KIITEE 2019

Conducted by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar, the entrance examination hae been conducted for admission to various engineering courses offered by the institute.

Commencement of online application: Third week of November 2018

Last date to submit online application: Last week of January 2019

Exam date: Third week of April 2019

Result date: First week of May

MH CET 2019

From next year, there will be a major change in the examination pattern of MHT CET. The paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates will still need to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2017, as per the course opted by them.

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.

Commencement of online application: February second week

Last date to submit online application: Fourtn week of March

Exam date: May second week

Result date: First week of June

UPSEE 2019

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

Commencement of online application: Third week of January 2019

Last date to submit online application: First or second week of February 2019

Exam date: Last week of April or first week of May

Result date: First or second week of June 2019.

VTUEEE 2019

Conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology, the paper will contain a total of 125 questions which will have multiple choice answers. There will be no negative marking. Most of the questions will be from the State Board of Higher Secondary Education and the CBSE syllabus.

There will be questions on Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English. For both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) you will get 40 questions per subject and five questions for English.

Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

Commencement of online application: Last week of November 2018

Last date to submit online application: First week of January 2019

Exam date: Fourth week of January 2019

Result date: Third week of February 2019

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE 2019)

The BCECEB conducts exams across the state every year for admission in various professional courses in medical, engineering and agriculture streams. The successful candidates will get admissions in the colleges under the government of Bihar.

For Agriculture colleges, 50 per cent seats will be filled from the merit list of CBA (Chemistry, Biology, and Agriculture Science, PCA (Physics, Chemistry, and Agriculture Science), MBA (Maths, Biology, and Agriculture Science, and MCA (Maths, Chemistry, and Agriculture Science). The remaining 50 per cent of seats will be filled in from merit list from PCM and PCB.

Commencement of online application: February second week

Last date to submit online application: First week of March

Exam date: Third week of June

Result date: Last week of July.

