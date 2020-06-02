Engineering entrance exams for which application forms are still available

List of engineering entrance exams beyond JEE, you can still apply for (Representational image) List of engineering entrance exams beyond JEE, you can still apply for (Representational image)

Due to COVID-19, engineering entrance examination and admission process has been delayed. However, this has also given candidates more time to prepare and apply for the examinations. Usually, online registration for most of the entrance exams ends by April. However, this year, registration for various popular engineering exams is still open.

Even the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registration for JEE Main 2020 multiple times and it is expected to issue admit card of JEE Main in June 2020. So, if you are an engineering aspirant then these are exams for which you can still apply for.

In the north, admission forms are available for Chandigarh University admission via Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET). The last date to apply is May 30 and the application form is available at cuchd.in.

One of the most famous engineering colleges, Sharda University, has also kept the registration open for BTech. The admission in the University is done via Sharda University Admission Test (SUAT) and the form can be filled at suat.sharda.ac.in.

Most of the engineering exams forms for admission in colleges located in south India are still open. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is accepting VITEEE 2020 application form for BTech admission at vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is indefinite as of now.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education is also accepting online form for Manipal Entrance Test for admission in BTech courses. The last date to apply for MET is June 30 and the exam dates are July 24 – 27 and August 4 to 7, 2020. The online form can be filled at manipal.edu.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology conducts SRMJEEE 2020 for admission in BTech courses. The application form to apply for this engineering entrance exam is available at srmist.edu.in until July 15, 2020.

Also, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will hold AEEE 2020 for BTech admission, for which the last date has been extended until June 30, 2020. Forms can be filled now at amrita.edu.

Another entrance exam is REVA CET for admission in various courses including engineering at REVA University, Bangalore. The last date to apply has not been defined. However, the exam will be held as an online proctored exam from May 22 to June 12, 2020.

