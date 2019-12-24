GATE, JNU CEE: List of PG engineering entrance exams

Engineering entrance exams 2020: List of entrance exams for PG engineering courses Engineering entrance exams 2020: List of entrance exams for PG engineering courses

Engineering entrance exams 2020: Engineering has remained one of the most preferred career choices for science students. Apart from the national level entrance examinations such as Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), many state and private universities conduct their own entrance test for admission to the postgraduate (PG) level programmes.

After much talked about fee hike in MTech courses at IITs, here is the list of other engineering examinations and their tentative schedule that a master’s degree aspirants can look at –

GATE 2020: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) opens the door for candidates who want to take admission to masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Through GATE 2020 score, the candidates can secure well-paid salaried jobs in Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) companies, this is one of the most sought-aftered exam, in engineering.

IIITH PGEE 2020: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad every year conducts the Post Graduate Entrance Examination (PGEE) for admission to PG engineering courses in the institute. Every year, the registration process for the course will begin at the official website- iiit.ac.in in February, and the examination is likely to be conducted in April. Last year, the exam was conducted on April 18, 2018 (Wednesday) across multiple cities. The application fee for IITH PGEE is Rs 2000.

AP PGECET 2020: Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam is likely to conduct the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET 2020) in May 2020. The registration process for the examination is likely to begin in March. Last year, the examination was conducted from May 2 to 4, 2020. The AP PGECET is successfully conducted by the Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

SRMJEEE PG: The SRM University conducted the engineering entrance examinations for admission to the Post Graduate (PG) engineering courses. For PG engineering admission, the students need to possess a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50 per cent marks. The registration process for the PG entrance examination is expected to begin in December. The examination is likely to be conducted in May, with the results likely to be available in June 2020.

JNU CEE M.Tech 2020: Every year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University conducts the CEE M.Tech examination for admission to postgraduate engineering degree programmes. Like last year, the registration process for the engineering entrance examination will begin in March. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in May. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – jnu.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2020: The Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to postgraduate engineering colleges in May. Last year, the entrance examination was conducted in May. The registration process for the engineering entrance examination will begin in March.

