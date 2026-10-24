Keralam power commission seeks solutions from state engineering colleges

The Keralam State Electricity Regulatory Commission has invited expressions of interest from engineering colleges in the state for research partnerships to find innovative solutions to challenges in the power sector.
The initiative aims to promote research in the electricity sector by utilising the expertise of faculty members and researchers at higher education institutions to support the commission’s activities and the development of the sector.
The selection process will have two stages, according to an official statement.
In the first stage, colleges will be assessed on their research infrastructure and experience before being empanelled. Detailed project proposals are not required at this stage.
In the second stage, empanelled institutions will be invited to submit detailed proposals for specific projects suggested by the commission or ideas put forward by the colleges themselves.
The proposals will be evaluated based on technical merit, relevance to the commission’s requirements, expected outcomes and timelines.
The areas of interest include renewable energy, energy transmission and storage, artificial intelligence, data analytics, electricity markets, energy economics, power system planning and operation, consumer protection, electric vehicles and demand-side management.
Institutions can also suggest other innovative topics related to the power sector. Funding, data availability, intellectual property rights and publication rights will be decided separately for each project, authorities said.