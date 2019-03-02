Engineering colleges in Delhi where admission is through JEE Main 2019; Check top options

A recent circular by GGSIPU Delhi makes clear it that it will offer admission to B.Tech programs through JEE Main 2019. Until last year, the admissions were through IPU CET. Whereas IPU Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2019 will be held, it will be for other courses.

Another varsity that did away with its engineering entrance exam in the past years is Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). A long time ago, DCE (now DTU) and NSIT (now NSUT) also used to hold a common entrance exam.

Engineering is a sought after field after class 12, and many students from the capital and outstationed want to study in Delhi-based engineering colleges. The first step towards getting admission is to apply for the relevant engineering entrance exam. Students can apply for JEE Main 2019 at jeemain.nic.in for the April attempt as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) schedule.

Then the second step is to know and follow the admission process of college where one wants admission. Here is a brief on the same.

Following is a list of engineering colleges and universities in Delhi with engineering colleges, you should know, where engineering admission will be on the basis of JEE Main 2019.

NIT Delhi (National Institute of Technology): Established in 2010. It is one of the 31 NITs in India. Declared an Institute of National Importance. DTU (Delhi Technological University): Established in 1941. Erstwhile Delhi College of Engineering. Achieved state university status in 2009.

NSUT (Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology): Established in 1983. Formerly Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology. Achieved state university status in 2018.

IIIT D (Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology): Established in 2008. It is an autonomous university.

IGDTUW (Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women): Established in 1998. Became a university in 2013. It is a women only university.

JMI (Jamia Millia Islamia): Established in 1920. Engineering is offered at its faculty of engineering and technology.

GGSIPU (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University): Established in 1998. It is a public state university. It has various engineering colleges under it such as USICT, MAIT, BVPIT, MSIT, AIACTR, GBPEC, GTBIT.

Jamia Hamdard: Established in 1989. It is a deemed to be a university.

JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University): Established in 1969. School of Engineering started its academic session in 2018. It offers 5-year dual

degree BTech-MTech.

Students who want admission in NIT need to participate in the centralized counselling JoSAA. Then there is a common counselling for admission in IIITD, DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW known as JAC (Joint Admission Counselling) Delhi.

Varsities such as JMI, Jamia Hamdard, JNU, GGSIPU have individual admission and counselling process. Students need to fill the respective forms and participate in their counselling.