Endline testing results: 21% students of classes VI-VIII cannot write five basic sentences in Punjabi

Endline testing results compiled by the Punjab education department show that 21 per cent students from classes VI to VIII in government schools cannot write five basic sentences in Punjabi. The department conducts baseline and endline tests for students to gauge their minimum learning level under the ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ project.

Baseline testing for classes VI to VIII students in Punjabi was done in August last year. It had shown that 34 per cent students failed to write five basic sentences in Punjabi.

After special training for teachers and the use of innovative teaching methods, endline testing was done in January this year. A total of 6.48 lakh students were tested — which implies that at least 1.36 lakh students cannot write five basic sentences in Punjabi. The sentences were — ‘Garmi da din si’, ‘Billi chuhey noo khaan laggi’, ‘Main school vich padhda haan’ etc.

Students were tested in both writing and oral abilities in Punjabi. The results of the oral section show that one per cent students could not clear the beginners’ level, which means they failed to recognise Punjabi alphabets. In baseline testing, 3 per cent had failed to recognise Punjabi alphabets.

Moreover, two per cent could not read alphabets, three per cent could not read simple words, six per cent could not read a paragraph and five per cent could not read a story. However, in all categories, there was considerable improvement as compared to baseline testing.

Students were also asked three questions based on the story they read and 22 per cent could not answer those questions.

Nirmal Kaur, coordinator for Punjabi, Padho Punjab project, said that endline results have shown that performance of students has improved but more effort is required to increase efficiency of students in the language. Punjabi is a compulsory subject in government schools of the state. In the 2018-19, over 9,400 students from class X and 4,625 from class XII failed in Punjabi.