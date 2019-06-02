End of Day 2, Delhi University has 1.4 lakh UG applications

Forty-eight hours after Delhi University began registrations to its undergraduate programmes, the university has already received 1.4 lakh applications. However, only 64,773 of these applications have been completed till the stage of payment of the registration fee.

This time, in addition to the reserved and general categories, the university is also going to admit students under the EWS (economically weaker section) category, for which 10% seats have been increased.

As per data from the admission committee, the varsity has already received 1,133 forms under the EWS category.

DU’s admission process has begun later than in recent years. UG registrations will close on June 14 and the first cut-off is likely to be out on June 20. ens