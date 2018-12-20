EMRC to turn community radio into web-based programme

Written by Ayushi Punjabi

The Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMRC) is now planning to convert its community radio — Guruvani — into a web-based radio programme for a wider reach.

The current span of the community radio is a 10-km radius of the Gujarat University campus.

The radio programme broadcasrs on 90.8 FM from 9 am to 6 am, in Hindi, English and Gujarati languages.

Guruvani started functioning in 2012 and is run by the grant that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting provides. It is the only community radio run on the GU campus.

“The programme is to spread awareness and information so maximum programmes are related to education. The target audience of this programme are students and people who are deprived of such communication facilities and stay within 10km of area,” said Komal Shah, junior research officer at EMRC, who is the in-charge of the radio

project.

“If the programme is turned into web radio, this limitation to its reach will be eliminated and people will be able to access it on their mobiles as well,” Shah said.