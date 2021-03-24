Emerging Courses: Why you should consider a course in digital HR

— Written by Sarita Digumarti

Industry Revolution 4.0 brought on by Big Data and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud Computing, and more, have transformed every facet of businesses worldwide. From production to marketing and sales, every unit has adapted to digitization. The Human Resource department is not far behind in embracing this massive digital transformation. Digital transformation of the HR role is giant leap organisations have taken towards achieving a more collaborative and efficient workplace culture. Gone are the days when an HR professional’s role was confined to placing ads for job roles, managing payrolls, making policies, and taking care of the recruiting and termination processes. In today’s digital era, the HR professional’s role has become more diverse, and HR agility has emerged as a prominent focus for organisations.

2020 was a year unlike any other. And for this very reason, the workforce dynamics changed dramatically, compelling organisations to adopt a more flexible working model while ensuring that the workforce stayed engaged and productive. As WFH became the norm, right from recruiting to retiring, organisational processes and operations swiftly shifted to the virtual world. During the overnight shift of this scale, HR professionals empowered with Digital HR proficiencies played a crucial role in easing their company and its employees to the new normal.

This was an eye-opener that led businesses to actively recruit Digital HR tolls and professionals who could help them sail through such circumstances. As of today, there are more than 45,000+ Digital HR job roles vacant in the country on career portals like Naukri.com and LinkedIn. But the fact that Digital HR professionals are currently seeing a spike in demand is not the only reason you should consider pursuing a Digital HR course.

Here are two salient reasons why you should consider a course in Digital HR:

Enables you to make smart, data-driven decisions: Incorporation of Digital HR along with People Analytics or HR Analytics in workforce management leads to better decision-making. It equips you to make smarter, more strategic, and data-backed decisions during recruitment, performance management, and employee retention. Upskilling in Digital HR tools and techniques allows you to make HR processes efficient and less time-consuming. For instance, digitally transforming the recruiting process makes it easier to screen candidates that don’t meet the criteria for a certain position, allowing you to focus on the applicants who most deserve the attention, and make a future-proof recruitment.

Offers more lucrative career prospects: Pursuing a certification course in digital HR will equip you with modern tools and techniques and add value to your resume. This will in turn open doors to opportunities that will help build a successful career. As mentioned earlier, companies are looking for HR Professionals with proficiency in Digital HR to join them; they are ready to offer handsome packages to the right candidates. According to PayScale’s survey, an early career Human Resources Analyst with Digital HR knowledge on an average earns anywhere between INR 4 lacs to INR 5 lacs per annum.

Now, let’s take a look at the top three job roles that will be trending this year in the HR domain.

HR Analysts: An HR Analyst provides the company with data-backed insights and guidance on best practices in terms of compensation, benefits, and performance management. They are responsible for maintaining and evaluating personal inventories and reviewing job requirements to positively affect employee retention.

HR Specialists: An HR Specialist manages companies’ payroll system to create a new hire account and deactivate separate accounts. They are responsible for training all employees on using the payroll system properly and collaborating with vendors on system problems. They ensure that garnishments and deductions are enforced precisely and promptly, and that the payroll is processed on time.

Human Resource Information Systems Specialists: They are responsible for executing and managing Human Resource Information Management (HRIM) systems for their organisation. These professionals offer consultancy services and management advice in respect to system specifications based on business needs and resources.

— The author is COO & Co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.