Emergence of Edtech companies has expanded job opportunities: Survey

According to this survey, 62 per cent of teachers feel that their work-life balance has improved. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

A national teachers’ survey conducted among more than 700 teachers reveals that 86 per cent of tutors believe that the emergence of Edtech companies has expanded job opportunities for them, while 82 per cent believe that technology has enhanced their teaching capabilities.

India Edtech Consortium (IEC), the self-regulatory body formed under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) conducted a survey on teachers to assess the efficacy and quality of education the Edtech companies are driving within the country. This survey also evaluated the level of job satisfaction that teachers experienced during the tough times of the Covid and post pandemic days.

According to this survey, 62 per cent of teachers feel that their work-life balance has improved in the post-pandemic era, and this trend has been observed in both metro and non-metro cities. However, 10 per cent of tutors express discomfort with this trend and said that their work-life harmony has been disturbed. These teachers said that the increased competition is making the industry develop at a very past pace which is leading to very high pressure.

According to IEC’s report, member companies — in self-reported data — have highlighted that a spend of about Rs 3500 crores was made during financial year 2022 to enhance the overall learning ecosystem comprising teachers, content, pedagogy and faculty.