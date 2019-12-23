Ela Bhatt to GV students: ‘Think on your own, don’t depend just on words of elders’

Ela Bhatt Ela Bhatt

Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith (GV) Ela Bhatt on Sunday called upon the students of social work to think on their own instead of depending on the words of elders to find a way out of the present day problems.

Bhatt was addressing a event organised by the Social Work Department of GV to celebrate the 50 years of the department. Around 30 alumni of the department, who have been doing exemplary work in the field of social work, were felicitated on the occasion.

Emphasizing on the need to have greater belief in ‘lokshakti’ (people’s power), Bhatt said at present, people’s confidence on lokshakti is on the decline. “Had lokshakti been not so powerful, India would not have got freedom,” she said and highlighted the importance of Gram Panchayats and truthfulness in the field of social work.

She then asked the students that instead of depending upon the words of their elders, they should apply their own mind. “Only then, a solution to present day circumstances can be arrived at,” she said. Hailing the work done by the alumni of the department in 50 years, Bhatt called upon them to write about their experiences for future generations to learn lessons from.

As many as 31 alumni of GV’s social work department, including Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Naran Rathva and BJP MP in Lok Sabha from Bharuch constitu-ency Mansukh Vasava, were felicitated on the occasion. Vice-Cha-ncellor of GV, Anamik Shah, Reg- istrar Bharat Joshi and Head of the Social Work Department of GV Anandiben Patel were present.

