Either get the fees refunded or cancel schools’ affiliations: Commissioner

Even after one year, the management of 45 schools across five districts in Punjab have not refunded Rs 15 crore collected as ‘development funds’ from 60,000-odd students.

Now, Commissioner, Jalandhar Division, has issued letters to the District Education Officers (DEOs) of these districts to either implement this order or start the process for cancelling the affiliation of these schools.The letter was issued to the DEOs of Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, where these 45 schools are being run by Amritsar-based Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Charitable Society. An earlier Circle Education Officer had also issued the letter in this regard on August 29, 2017, but till date nothing has been done to get the orders implemented.

A three-member committee which was set up by Punjab and Haryana High Court including Justice (Retd.) Amar Dutt, Dr. Pyara Lal Garg and Ajay Sharma in the Mohali-based Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) office had passed the orders against CKD society on March 9, 2017, asking the society to refund Rs 15 crore ‘Development Funds’ charged since 2012-13 and also asked society to stop charging such funds with immediate effect.

Society officials could not be contacted for their comments.

