EFLU MA English distance mode applications 2017 released at efluniversity.ac.in

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Hyderabad has called for applications to the distance learning module for the Master of Arts (MA) degree in English. Candidates who are interested can download the application form from the official website (efluniversity.ac.in).

The application forms will only be available until October 15, 2017 and candidates are requested to download the same immediately. Those who wish to apply will be required to fill in the form, attach a demand draft of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST) along with a photocopy of your degree certificate or provisional degree certificate and your degree marks list and mail this to “The Dean, School of Distance Education, The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad-500 007”. The last date to apply is on October 31, 2017.

The course has a duration of two years, and only candidates who have graduated from a recognised university with English as one of the subjects will be eligible for the course. The university also offers a distance mode postgraduate diploma in the teaching of english (PGDTE).

Steps to download EFLU MA English distance mode application 2017:

– Go to the official website for EFLU as mentioned above.

– Under the academic announcements column, click on the link for “MA (distance mode) application form and detail”

– Download the form, fill in the details, save a copy and submit it before the last date.

