EFLU extends application date

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has extended the last date for submission of applications for faculty positions, advertised under a recent notification, till June 23, 6 pm.

The decision was taken in view of the circumstances due to Covid-19, and requests from the applicants, EFLU said.

The university had issued a notification for filling up 58 faculty positions in various departments on May 23. There are 18 professor vacancies, 27 associate professor vacancies and 13 assistant professor vacancies at the university headquarters in Hyderabad, and its Shillong and Lucknow campuses.

