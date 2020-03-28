EFLU entrance exam, application deadline postponed

EFLU entrance exam, admission form deadline schedule changed (Representational image) EFLU entrance exam, admission form deadline schedule changed (Representational image)

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad has postponed the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 12 but has been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new dates for the exam are yet to be announced.

The central university in an official website has stated, “In compliance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to contain the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, the entrance tests for admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the university for the academic year 2020-21, scheduled for 12 April 2020, are postponed.”

The varsity has also extended the application submission deadline for admission to postgraduate certificate in teaching of English – a one year programme. The deadline has been extended from March 15 to March 31. The session will begin from mid-July, as per the official notice.

Candidates who have not applied yet can do so by downloading application form from official website, efluniversity.ac.in. Fill in application form along with two demand drafts of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for reserved category candidates) should be sent to “The Dean, School of Distance Education, The EFL University, Hyderabad – 500 007”. Candidates also need to send the total programme fee of Rs 5700 and Rs 3450 for reserved category candidates in DD.

