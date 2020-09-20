EFLU admit card released for UG entrance test, here’s how to download

EFLU admit card 2020: The undergraduate entrance test (EFLU UG 2020) will be held on September 26. Representational image/ special arrangement

EFLU admit card 2020: The English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released the hall ticket for the undergraduate entrance test (EFLU UG 2020). The candidates can download the hall ticket through the website- efluniversity.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on September 26, which was postponed on various occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

EFLU UG entrance test 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website- efluniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The paper has a total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 100 marks. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate programmes at EFLU Hyderabad and two regional centres located at Shillong and Lucknow.

About EFLU

The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad was founded in 1958 as the Central Institute of English (CIE). In 2006-2007, CIEFL was given central university status by an act of parliament and accordingly renamed The English and Foreign Languages University.

Dedicated to the study of English and ten foreign languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Persian), it is the only one of its kind in South Asia, as mentioned on the official website of the varsity- efluniversity.ac.in.

