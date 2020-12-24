Educators push to continue nursery admissions

Delhi govt is mulling scrapping 2021-22 nursery admissions.

Concerned about foundational learning and the role of teachers, several educators across Delhi expressed strong reservations after The Indian Express reported that the Delhi government is considering scrapping nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I have reached out to the education minister after learning about this proposal and he said that there will be a meeting soon for us educators to enter this conversation… This is a much larger conversation and at the centre of it is the right of children to learn… I am sure that there has been some kind of miscommunication because more than anyone, the Education Minister understands and is concerned about the right of children to learn,” said Springdales School, Pusa Road principal Ameeta Wattal.

She added, “Every child has a right to learn from the age of three onwards in accordance to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, which is an act of Parliament. It’s a different matter if for some reason a child is not being able to access school and classes. But here we have people who are ready to admit children to school, and parents who want to enrol their children in schools… Foundational learning is crucial and the greatest learning happens in these years. This is a question of the entire future of a child and we can’t take a decision on that without a debate,” she said.

Jyoti Bose, who heads another branch of the Springdales School at Dhaula Kuan, also emphasised on the importance of early childhood education. “According to the report, students who were to be admitted this year to nursery may be admitted to kindergarten next year. But there are distinctly different curricula for nursery and kindergarten. I also feel that it needs to be pointed out that government schools conducted admissions this year,” she said.

“In the case of students who fell behind in this year, the move should be taking a closer look at those learning gaps and working to address them instead of a creating a learning gap of a year for an entire different set of children,” she said.

Educators also expressed concern about where this proposal leaves nursery and kindergarten teachers.

“Are these teachers to remain idle for a year? If there are no students in nursery and KG for a year, how do we pay teachers of those classes? This might also lead to a stressful and panic situation for parents” said Bose.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd