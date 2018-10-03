Educational institutions not returning fees to face actions: Satya Pal Singh

“Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action,” HRD minister Satya Pal Singh said. “Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action,” HRD minister Satya Pal Singh said.

Higher educational institutions have to return fees to the students if he withdraws his admissions. Taking a note of various irregularities happened during admission season, Union Human Resource Development Minister Satya Pal Singh tweeted, “Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action.”

उच्च शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में किसी छात्र के दाखिला नहीं लेने की स्थिति में फीस नहीं लौटाने वाले संस्थानों के खिलाफ करवाई की जाएगी । Any institution not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission will have to face action. pic.twitter.com/WurK6s2vJW — Dr. Satya Pal Singh (@dr_satyapal) October 3, 2018

Earlier, the HRD ministry had also warned institutions who are doing irregularities to face actions. “As per AICTE and UGC norms, institutions are bound to return fees and original documents of students in case a candidate opts to withdraw the admission,” the official said. “It has been often noticed that some institutions don’t refund fees or deduct an extravagant amount while returning. Such institutions will now face action,” the official told PTI.

This has been done to prevent professional institutions from exploiting students from “exercising other options of joining institutions of their choice.” The Human Resource Development Ministry has instructed the All-India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission to take punitive action against institutions, including deemed varsities if they fail to enforce these directions. “This could include withdrawal of approval and recognition of erring institutions,” the official said

