Educational institutions need to play a role in building new India, says HRD minister

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said that our educational institutions have to play a role in building new India. “Behind the development of developed countries, there is a special contribution of the research done in the universities there and our educational institutions have to play the similar role in building a new India,” the minister said.

The minister also appealed to the researchers to choose topics related to social concerns so that its benefits can reach down the line to the last person. He was addressing the inaugural of the technology exhibition — TechEx at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi).

TechEx was organised to demonstrate products and prototypes developed under the two flagship schemes of the government namely Impacting Research, Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) and Uchhatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY).

The HRD minister said that the TechEx is a unique effort, which offers an excellent platform to the researchers to showcase their work and inspire them to do their best in their respective domains. He informed that as many as 50 models or prototypes under IMPRINT and 26 under UAY were showcased during the exhibition in addition to 142 posters.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology Ashutosh Sharma, Directors of IITs at Delhi, Madras, Roorkee, National Coordinators of IMPRINT and UAY, PIs and Researchers from across Institutions and Industry Partners were present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya as well as those from the engineering colleges affiliated to AICTE in Delhi