Educational institutes to remain shut till July 31 in Bengal

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, in the state by one more month till July 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While the academic activities in the educational institutes would continue to remain suspended, the administrative functions would continue with the laid down protocols like social distancing and wearing masks.

Speaking to mediapersons, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the decision to extend the suspension of day-to-day academic activities in the schools, colleges and universities was taken by his department based on recommendations.

“It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30. The administrative functioning of the educational institutions will continue the way it was during the lockdown, maintaining all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms,” said the minister.

He, however, said as of now the pending Class XII state board exams will be held as scheduled. A detailed advisory in this regard will be announced on June 26 once the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the petition filed by the Centre and CBSE which is contemplating not holding the exams in July, he added.

“We are monitoring the situation and also looking at the opinions of different educational boards. We are ready to conduct the remaining examinations and are taking all preparations. But at the same time, we have to keep in mind the safety of the students. Most of the Class XII board examinations have been completed. Exams on a few subjects are pending. Now, we are waiting for the Supreme Court’s order. If needed, then we will announce our decision in this regard on June 26 or 27. So far, there has been no change in our decision on the remaining Board examinations,” said Chatterjee.

The remaining Class XII board examinations in West Bengal are scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8.

