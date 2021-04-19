Educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed until May 15

All educational institutes in J&K to remain shut till May 15. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government Sunday decided to shut down all educational institutes across the union territory until May 15. The decision has been taken due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases and a worsening situation across the country.

The Lieutenant-General of J&K, Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the region. Subsequently, the decision of closing down all universities and colleges until May 15 was taken.

Held a meeting to review COVID situation in J&K today pic.twitter.com/KCDjCEyWsC — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 18, 2021

Earlier, the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced its decision to cancel board exams for class 10 and postpone class 12 exams.

The class 12 board exams will be conducted based on an assessment of the situation, which will be held after a month i.e on May 15. The announcement was made through the Twitter handle of the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In case of ongoing class 12 exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” read the tweet.

Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) across the country are also rescheduling exams. Similarly, Jammu University has also postponed exams all exams till April 20, except for MBBS, BDS and BAMS courses.

All passengers or travellers going to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the J&K government.