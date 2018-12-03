Need to crave for an education system where everyone can express freely: Pranab Mukherjee

We need to crave for an education system where everybody is able to express themselves freely without the fear of being misjudged, said former president Pranab Mukherjee while addressing the gathering at 28th Annual Day celebrations of Ramjas School, Anand Parbat.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. The world around us is moving at a fast pace. We don’t have time to delve into our conscience. Though lot of positive developments have taken place in the education sector we still have a long way to go,” he said.

“We need to crave for an education system where everybody is able to express themselves freely without the fear of being misjudged,” Mukherjee said.

The former president also lauded the students who were awarded for their exemplary performance saying academics is not the only sphere which makes an individual succeed in life but holistic development.

The Ramjas Foundation established its first unaided primary school in May 1971 under the name of Ramjas School (Anand Parbat).