Education policy will make India global hub: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the new National Education Policy will make India a global educational hub. He called for a “holistic and value based education that will lay strong foundations for the vibrant economy that India is emerging as”.

Naidu was speaking on the challenges faced by the Indian education system at the release of a book — The Dynamics of Indian Eduction — authored by V S Rajput.

The Vice President said, “These are the critical times for the country and there is a need for having a fresh look at the education system. I have been consistently advocating the need for revamping the education system to not only make our universities world class, but to make India a knowledge hub. I am glad that the draft of the new Education Policy makes several out of the box suggestions that have the potential to turn India into a global eduction hub.”

He urged the public to give their views and suggestions on the draft NEP by the stipulated time of August 15.