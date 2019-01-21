Education not enough to impart cultural values through schools: Rajnath Singh

Stressing on the significance of imparting good values to school children, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that providing education is not sufficient as “commitment to values” is the most important factor for every person who aims to ensure society’s welfare.

Advertising

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at a Central Industrial Security Force camp here, the minister urged the organisation of central schools to ensure quality education to children.

“Imparting education to earn knowledge is not sufficient and it is very essential that children are imparted good values and culture. Commitment to values is very important for every person who wishes to ensure society’s good and well-being,” the minister said.

The KV, spread in a 5-acre area, which will largely admit children of central paramilitary personnel living here, was sanctioned by the central government last year.