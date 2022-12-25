Education news— Weekly wrap-up of all that happened

In this week’s segment of Education News we have CAT 2022 results, CLAT 2023 results and the academic calendar released by NTA and more.

CAT 2022 Results

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) announced the Common Admission Test results were declared on December 21. The exam was conducted on November 27 and the results were declared in record time. 11 candidates secured 100 percentile, out of which 10 were engineers but no female candidates were in that list. In the list of 55 toppers, who scored between 100 to 99.98 percentiles, there are four females and 41 engineers. Around 2.22 lakh students appeared for the exam held this year.

Engineers dominated the exam this year as well. Among the candidates with 100 percentile, two each are from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana, and one each from Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

CLAT 2023 Results

The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) announced the results for CLAT 2023 on December 23. The final answer key was declared on December 22 and exam was held on December 18. Out of 150 questions for CLAT UG, one question was withdrawn. The question was from the Quantitative Techniques section and the question number was 144. Hence, the evaluation for CLAT UG will be out of 149 marks instead of 150 marks. For CLAT PG, there were modifications in three questions—47, 71 and 113. Two students secured a 100 percentile in CLAT UG 2023. Among the UG toppers NLSIU, Bangalore was the most popular choice.

NTA Calendar

The National Testing Agency released the academic calendar for the year 2023. As per the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on May 7, 2023. CUET will be held between May 21 and 31. The reserved dates for CUET are June 1 to 7, 2023.

The registration for Joint Entrance Exam (Main) has begun for the January session and it will close on January 12 at 9 pm. The exams will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The reserve dates for JEE Main January session are February 1, 2 and 3. The April session on April 6,8,10,11 and 12, 2023 and the reserved dates are April 13 and 15.

JEE Advanced

This year, JEE Advanced will be conducted by IIT Guwahati. It will be held on June 4, registrations for the same will begin on April 30. The results will be declared on June 18 at 10 am and the JoSAA counselling is likely to begin on June 19.

Study Abroad

The number of Indian students going to US and UK has surpassed the number of Chinese. Some experts believe that the reason for this could be because of COVID-19 among others. “When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of student visas granted to Chinese citizens in the first half of 2022 decreased by more than 50 per cent. Many aspiring Chinese students have had to reevaluate their plans to pursue higher education in the US and UK due to pandemic-related visa,”said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia and Mauritius), IDP Education