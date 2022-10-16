Education News: Top newsmakers of the week- NEET, DU admissions, THE rankings, IITs and more

A lot happened this week in the education sector, NMC announced the academic session for the incoming MBBS students. The NEET PG counselling process for two states are underway. THE rankings were announced and six IITs boycotted it. Delhi University added a new feature on the dashboard for undergraduate students to check tentative ranks. Here’s all that happened this week:-

NEET

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice stating that the academic session for the incoming MBBS students will begin on November 15 and all other vacations or breaks and examination schedules will be arranged according to the affiliated universities of the respective colleges.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of the project of Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

The revised cut-off list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can check the new cut-offs at the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The registration for Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 has been started by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Dehradun. Candidates can register at the official website – hnbumu.ac.in. The last day to register for the first round of counselling is October 17.

The office of the chairman NEET PG admission/ counselling board 2022, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur has published the provisional seat matrix after round one on October 15. Candidates who did not register earlier can now register on rajneetpg2022.com. The last date for depositing application fee is October 18 till 5 pm. Last date for submitting the online application form is October 18 till 11:45 pm.

Also read | CUET offers 15 students a second chance at admission to their dream colleges

THE Rankings

Advertisement

Times Higher Education (THE) rankings were announced and among Indian institutions, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) retained its top position. The overall rank of IISc was in the 251 to 300 rank bracket. Globally, the University of Oxford has emerged as the best institute among 1,799 universities from 104 countries, read the statement by THE.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Roorkee and Kharagpur boycotted the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for the third year in a row over lack of transparency.

DU Admissions

Advertisement

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)- 2022 admit cards were released by the National Testing Agency. The candidates can download the admit cards on the official website– nta.ac.in. The examinations will be conducted from October 17 to 21.

Delhi University has closed its registration window for undergraduate programmes. They also added another feature called ‘Simulated Ranks’ to the candidate dashboard. The feature will help candidates calculate their tentative ranks determined by the preferences submitted by the candidates till October 13.

Delhi University is likely to open a mid-entry window in November for candidates who failed to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes, said a university official.

Also read | PIB fact-check: PM National Laptop Scheme declared fake

IIT news

The plan to set up Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses in Abu Dhabi, Tanzania and Malaysia has been put on the fast track within a year as the time frame envisaged, key officials said.

Advertisement

IIT Madras has started enrolling students for seven courses, who want to build a career in banking and financial services.Candidates can check all details and register for the courses at the official website — iit.infactpro.com.

IIT-Mandi along with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched a six-month certificate and a nine-month advance certificate programme in the fields of Data Science and Machine Learning. The programme will begin in the first week of November.

Advertisement

IIT Madras in collaboration with the US Consulate General Chennai and Indian Space Association is organising a three-day Space Technology Conclave, from October 15 to 17.

Also read | Foreign varsities setting up campuses in GIFT City can repatriate profits: Centre

Teacher Eligibility Test

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is underway. The examinations began on October 14 and will go on till October 19. The hall tickets for the October 19 examination were released today (October 16). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of TN TRB – trb.tn.nic.in.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has invited applications for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 for aspiring teachers. Interested candidates can now apply for this eligibility test at the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 19.

The registration process for Gujarat Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will begin on October 21. The notification in the concern will be released soon by the state education department.

Study Abroad

A travel advisory has been issued for Indian nationals planning to return to Ukraine by the Indian embassy there. It advised Indians to avoid any non-essential travel to the war-hit country.

The Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) of Uzbekistan and Ministry of Health of Ukraine is providing 2000 seats to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine, at the request of the Indian government.

The Centre might raise the guarantee limit for education loans from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in a bid to push Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to increase disbursements amid complaints of delays in sanction and rejection of loan applications. At present, education loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh are backed by a credit guarantee fund, which means that banks do not seek any collateral for loans up to the guaranteed amount.

According to a report on international migration patterns by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Indian students studying in economically developed countries are most likely amongst all foreign students to stay back in their host country and join the local workforce.

Schools

Two government schools from Delhi, secured the first rank and second rank in ranking released by Education World (EW). The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second.

The registration process for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti class 9 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya via the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) closed on October 15. The examination will be conducted on February 11, 2023.