Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Education Ministry tweaks JEE Main eligibility criterion

Following a meeting in the ministry on Monday, NTA agreed to introduce an additional criterion permitting students who figure in the top 20 percentile of their board exam to also seek admission based on their JEE Main score.

JEE Main 2023: After the requests, an additional eligibility criterion is now included, after a meeting on Tuesday.
Education Ministry tweaks JEE Main eligibility criterion
JEE Main 2023: In a relief to students aspiring to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday decided that apart from the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent and above in class 12 exam, students from the top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to seek admission based on their JEE Main score.

As the JEE Advanced already has the same criterion, this part-relaxation will also allow students to compete for seats in across NITs.

Read |Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions this year

According to the JEE Main information brochure released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), apart from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate in the national entrance test for engineering admissions, the aspirants are also expected to score 75 percent and above in class 12, in order to be eligible for admission. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying aggregate score was declared 65 per cent and above.

Earlier, too, the same criterion was being followed but it was suspended for the past three years due to the Covid pandemic. This was due to lack of uniformity in evaluation practices undertaken by different boards – state as well as national – owing to the pandemic conditions. With resumption of normalcy in board exam evaluation, the original eligibility criteria too was resumed.

However, this led to opposition from aspiring candidates and parents. Many took to Twitter requesting postponement of the exam, along with requesting removal of this criterion. A PIL was filed in the Bombay High Court to defer the JEE-Main; the plea also sought relaxation in the 75 percent eligibility criterion.

JEE Main 2023 |Why are candidates demanding rollback of Class 12 criteria?

Eventually, the MoE intervened upon receiving representations for the same, The Indian Express has learned. After the requests, an additional eligibility criterion is now included, after a meeting on Tuesday. It was decided to also include the 20-percentile criteria to ensure that those who may not score 75 per cent and above will not miss out on opportunity to appear for examination and subsequently participate in the admission process.

According to the revised eligibility criteria, apart from their AIR in JEE Main, a student should either have scored 75 per cent and above in class 12 board exam, or appear in top 20-percentile candidates of the respective board exam result.

The registration process for JEE Main ends on January 12. The first session of the national level entrance test is scheduled between January 24-31.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 22:25 IST
