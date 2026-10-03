Education ministry to set up centres to study, preserve Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Marathi

The Ministry of Education has approved setting up of five Centres of Excellence for studies in classical Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Marathi and Prakrit, officials said on Saturday.

The five centres will be set up to strengthen academic research, digitisation, preservation and dissemination of heritage of these classical languages, they said.

“A proud moment for Odisha and a significant step towards preserving India’s rich linguistic heritage. The Ministry of Education’s approval of a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha will strengthen the study, preservation and promotion of Pali, a language deeply connected with India’s intellectual, spiritual and cultural traditions,” Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in a post on X.