Education Ministry to organise ‘toy hackathon’ to develop innovative, Indian online games and toys

The Ministry of Education will organise a hackathon for students of higher education institutions. “Our toy market has huge potential and the students can play a very important role in harnessing it. Hence, the @EduMinOfIndia will soon be organizing a hackathon for the students of Higher Education Institutions for innovations in toy technology and design, including online games, to reflect Indian ethos and values,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote on Twitter.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys. Prime Minister said India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age. He said such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods, as informed by government official statement.

This is part of the ‘Vocal for Local’ under ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ campaigns.

Prime Minister had said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all Anganwadi centres and schools for all-round development of children. Modi said that India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired by Indian culture and folk tales.

The Education Ministry has in the past organised several hackathons including Smart India Hackathon (SIH). In the SIH 2020 grand finale was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just like any hackathon, students will have to develop a design from ideation to product format in limited time for the toy hackathon. These toys will be judged on the innovation aspect. While the application process has not begun yet, it is expected to be released soon. The competition will be held at the national level.

